MedImmune expands siplizumab program

MedImmune has initiated dosing in the USA of its anti-CD2 monoclonalantibody siplizumab (MEDI-507), which selectively suppresses the function of the immune system's T-cells and natural killer cells, in a Phase I pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic trial. This aims to investigate a single intravenous or subcutaneous dose of the drug as a treatment for psoriasis covering at least 10% of body surface.
This is the third trial in the company's clinical development program of siplizumab, which was recently expanded to include psoriasis patients in Europe given the drug subcutaneously once-weekly (Marketletter June 18), while a previous US trial investigated once-weekly intravenous administration.
