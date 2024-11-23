MedImmune RSV Antibody In Phase III

MedImmune has begun a Phase III trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MEDI-493, the firm's humanized monoclonal antibody for the prevention of serious respiratory syncytial virus infection in high-risk infants. The Impact-RSV trial will be conducted in North America and the UK and will enroll about 1,200 premature infants and children with bronchopulmonary dysplasia. Results should be available in third-quarter 1997.

Given by intramuscular injection, MEDI-493 is intended as a replacement for RespiGam, MedImmune's already-licensed RSV antibody, which requires a 2-4-hour intravenous infusion.