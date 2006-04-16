MedImmune's Abegrin shows promise in study

US firm MedImmune, a specialist developer of drugs for cancer, infectious and inflammatory diseases, says that it has additional preclinical and clinical data showing that its anticancer agent Abegrin, a monoclonal antibody, formerly known as Vitaxin, has the potential to provide a new three-pronged approach to the treatment of solid tumors. The findings support those from a previously-announced Phase II examination of the product in patients with metastatic melanoma, which suggested that the compound prolonged patient survival. The firm says that based on the results, it intends to move the product into Phase III assessment. The results were presented at the American Association of Cancer meeting in Washington DC, earlier this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze