MedImmune sees its 1st-qtr 2006 sales fall

US group MedImmune, which is focused on the development of products for the treatment of infection, cancer and inflammatory diseases, says that its total revenues for the first quarter of 2006 were $498.0 million, down 3.4% on the previous year's figure. David Mott, the company's president, said that the decline was due to a drop in sales of its leading product Synagis (palivizumab), a treatment for respiratory infections, which fell to $463.0 million, from $472.0 million in 2005.
Mr Mott went on to say that sales of Synagis had been adversely affected by changes in payer guidelines, disruptions to its distribution network and the one-time effects of hurricanes Rita and Katrina. In addition, worldwide sales of the oncology product Ethyol (amifostine) dropped to $20.0 million from the $23.0 million it recorded in the first three months of last year.
MedImmune said, in an update to its previously-issued guidance, that it expects to earn total revenues for the full-year 2006 of $1.30 billion, up 3%, adding that sales of Synagis should improve over the second half of the year. The company's stock closed down 11.8% at $31.17 on the day the results were reported.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze