Saturday 23 November 2024

Medtronic's SynchroMed Pump Gains US Approval

7 July 1996

Medtronic's SynchroMed pump has received marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in delivering Ciba-Geigy's Lioresal (baclofen) to treat spasticity caused by cerebral palsy and traumatic brain injuries.

Over half a million people in the USA are thought to suffer from cerebral palsy with three-quarters of these additionally affected by spasticity. A further 100,000 individuals are estimated to have brain injuries that also lead to this condition, says Leland Albright, chief of neurosurgery, Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh, USA. Spasticity is caused when the muscles are over-stimulated and permanently contracted, resulting in rigidity and jerkiness.

Traditional therapy involves the oral administration of muscle relaxants or, more extremely, surgery in which nerves in the spinal cord are severed to reduce the muscle contractions. This surgery is known as rhizotomy. Oral administration of drugs such as baclofen and valium is not ideal as their bioavailability is insufficient at usual doses; dose elevation can improve results but is associated with patient sedation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze