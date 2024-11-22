Megace Linked To Adrenal Insufficiency?

Researchers at Albany Medical College in the USA have reported a case of adrenal insufficiency in an AIDS patient that appeared to be causally related to treatment with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Megace (megestrol acetate), according to an article in AIDS Clinical Care.
After taking the drug for four years, the patient abruptly discontinued its use. Two weeks later, he experienced dramatic weight loss, vomiting, extreme fatigue, and orthostatic hypotension. Levels of basal cortisol and adrenocorticotrophic hormone were found to be abnormally low, but replacement hydrocortisone significantly eased his symptoms. Subsequently, four other patients with cachexia were studied. After one month's treatment, they had impressive weight gains, but cortisol and ACTH levels had decreased dramatically.
Similarly, a letter to the editor published in the Annals of Internal Medicine also reports a case of adrenal insufficiency which developed after six weeks of Megace therapy. These reports suggest that patients taking the appetite and weight increasing drug may need monitoring for adrenal-pituitary suppression, as well as close supervision when ending long-term treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze