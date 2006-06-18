Melbourn Sci expands dissolution testing

UK-based Melbourn Scientific, a privately-owned, independent contract research laboratory, says it has increased the diversity of its evluation procedures in reponse to challenges of dissolution testing prompted by the development of a new generation of pharmaceuticals that target specific areas of the body.

According to Mark Hammond, Melbourn's business development manager, a large number of more recent active ingredients are poorly-soluble in traditional media and expose the limitations of some commonly-used dissolution testing methods. He says that Melbourn has doubled its capacity for traditional dissolution testing of tablets, capsules, suppositories and transdermal patches, and is incorporating Type IV flow through dissolution capability to enhance its offerings for poorly-soluble drugs.