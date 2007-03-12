Friday 22 November 2024

MEM 1003 fails Ph IIa bipolar disorder trial

12 March 2007

The USA's Memory Pharmaceuticals reported disappointing top-line data from a Phase IIa study of its drug candidate MEM 1003 in acute mania in bipolar disorder. An analysis of the primary and secondary outcome measures in the trial indicated that MEM 1003 did not prove effective for the treatment of bipolar mania.

The multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluated the safety and efficacy of MEM 1003 for the treatment of acute mania in bipolar disorder. 84 subjects were randomized to receive MEM 1003 or placebo for a 21-day treatment period, which was followed by an optional open-label four-week therapy regimen. The primary outcome measure was a comparison of the percentage of subjects in the placebo and MEM 1003 treatment groups with at least 50% improvement from baseline in the Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS) at 21 days. The secondary outcome measures were the mean change from baseline in the YMRS, the Modified Clinical Global Impression - Bipolar Scale and the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale at 21 days. None of these outcome measures were achieved, Memory noted.

The firm said it was committed to finishing the ongoing Phase IIa studies of the drug in Alzheimer's disease, which is due to yield results in the fourth quarter, and noted that it is currently completing an evaluation of the bipolar disorder data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze