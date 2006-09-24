Menopausal symptoms controlled by red clover

The results of a study of US biotechnology firm Novogen's product Promensil (red clover), demonstrate its efficacy as a treatment for the symptoms of menopause, particularly in its control of hot flashes. The data, which were originally published in the Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology of Canada in April this year, was authored by eight women's health experts, and concluded that over-the-counter supplements like red clover should be used early on in the treatment of menopause.

The study also proposes a system of treatments for menopausal symptoms that varies based on their severity. The research recommends a range of lifestyle changes such as smoking cessation and exercising advice, through to the use of supplements that have demonstrated efficacy, only advocating the use of hormone therapy in the most "extreme cases."

Lead study author Lila Nachtigall, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at New York University's School of Medicine, explained that "hot flashes are the leading reason menopausal women seek treatment during menopause. In our research, we found a growing trend away from prescription hormone therapy in women with mild-to-moderate symptoms and an increasing trend towards lifestyle modifications and complementary therapies."