MEPs Debate EU Report On Pharma Industry

Members of the European Parliament opened their debate on the European Commission's report on a strategy for developing the European Union's pharmaceutical industry at the plenary session this month, where a wide range of views and concerns were voiced.

The encouragement of innovation, protection of patients' interests and paying greater attention to ethics issues are among the priorities of Irene Soltwedel-Schafer (Germany). Commenting on the report, she called for the establishment of an ethics committee within the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, and stressed the increasing role played by generic medicines. She also welcomed consensus on the need to limit animal experiments and to adopt a responsible exports policy.

The pharmaceutical industry differs from other sectors because of its link with health and national policies, where governments face the need to cut budget deficits, noted Alan Donnelly (UK). While the cost element is an important factor, he said, it is important because of competition at a global level to encourage innovation while at the same time promoting an EU-based generic drug industry. Close monitoring of mergers as well as the growth in biotechnology and self-medication were other points to consider, he added.