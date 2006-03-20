Merck & Co cuts HIV AIDS drug prices 22%

Five years after the launch of its global HIV/AIDS drug pricing policy, USA-based drug major Merck & Co ann-nounced further cuts to its Stocrin (efavirenz) formulations in the poorest countries that are most heavily affected by the disease.

Under the terms of the new arrangements, the price of the 200mg formulation of Stocrin falls 22% from $0.46 to $0.36 per capsule, providing annual treatment for a patient at $394.30. The 600mg formulation price cut is 20%, resulting in the cost per capsule dropping from $0.95 to $0.76, or an annual cost of $277.40 per patient. The firm explains that the price reductions are made possible because of new cost savings and productivity gains from improved manufacturing processes.

Aim to broaden access to HIV/AIDS medicines