Merck, J&J And Pfizer "Most Admired" Firms

According to the results of Fortune magazine's 15th annual CorporateReputations Survey, three major US drugmakers figure among the top 10 "most admired" companies. These are Merck & Co at number three (number six in 1995), Johnson & Johnson at six (four) and Pfizer at eighth (12 last year).
They were judged on eight key attributes: innovativeness; quality of management; long-term investment value; community and environmental responsibility; ability to attract, develop and keep talented people; quality of products or services; financial soundness; and use of corporate assets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze