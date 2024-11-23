Merck, J&J And Pfizer "Most Admired" Firms

According to the results of Fortune magazine's 15th annual CorporateReputations Survey, three major US drugmakers figure among the top 10 "most admired" companies. These are Merck & Co at number three (number six in 1995), Johnson & Johnson at six (four) and Pfizer at eighth (12 last year).

They were judged on eight key attributes: innovativeness; quality of management; long-term investment value; community and environmental responsibility; ability to attract, develop and keep talented people; quality of products or services; financial soundness; and use of corporate assets.