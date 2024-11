A global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of new cell therapies for oncology and other indications that was spun out of Hong Kong-listed GenScript Biotech.

The US company is engaged in a strategic collaboration with the Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Biotech to develop and commercialize its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528.

This is an investigational BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy for patients living with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It is currently being studied in registrational clinical trials.