Friday 22 November 2024

Merck/S-P's Vytorin lowers cholesterol more than Lipitor

12 June 2006

US drug majors Merck & Co and Schering-Plough presented strong results from a new clinical study conducted in 1,229 patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and high cholesterol at the American Diabetes Association's 66th annual meeting, held in Washington DC. According to the firms, the data show that their co-developed cholesterol-lowerer Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) provided superior reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol than pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin) in comparisons of the recommended usual starting doses.

Vytorin, which is the first and only product approved to alleviate high cholesterol by inhibiting both production and absoroption, is marketed as Inegy in many countries outside the USA. At the recommended usual starting doses of both agents, Vytorin 10mg/20mg demonstrated a 53.6% mean reduction from baseline LDL cholesterol, compared to a 38.3% drop seen with Lipitor 10mg and 44.6% with 20mg, the firms noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze