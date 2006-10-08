Meridian's Duodote gains FDA clearance

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Meridian Medical Technologies' Duodote (atropine and pralidoxime chloride injection) for use by trained emergency medical services personnel to treat civilians exposed to life-threatening organophosphorus-containing nerve agents, such as sarin, and insecticides.

The FDA previously approved atropine and pralidoxime chloride injection under the name Antidote Treatment - Nerve Agent Auto-Injector (ATNAA) for military use. Developed by the US Army and made by Meridian, it is not available for use in civilians, although it was approved in January 2002 for use by the military to treat troops who have been exposed to toxic nerve agents.