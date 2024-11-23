Merlin Launches New Firm And Makes Further Investment

Merlin Ventures, which was founded in 1996 to develop sciientificinnovation, primarily in the UK, has launched a new microbiology company, Microscience, in collaboration with RPMS Technology, a technology transfer subsidiary of the Royal Postgraduate Medical School.

Microscience's technology base is developed by RPMS with a view to bringing new antimicrobial vaccines and drugs to the market. In particular, it will focus on the prevention of infectious diseases which have become resistant to current antibiotics and group B streptococcis.

Merlin Ventures says that, with its assistance, Microscience will add further technologies from academic and commercial sources to its portfolio over the coming months, with the aim of becoming the UK's premier microbiology company.