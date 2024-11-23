Merlin Launches New Firm And Makes Further Investment

Merlin Ventures, which was founded in 1996 to develop sciientificinnovation, primarily in the UK, has launched a new microbiology company, Microscience, in collaboration with RPMS Technology, a technology transfer subsidiary of the Royal Postgraduate Medical School.
Microscience's technology base is developed by RPMS with a view to bringing new antimicrobial vaccines and drugs to the market. In particular, it will focus on the prevention of infectious diseases which have become resistant to current antibiotics and group B streptococcis.
Merlin Ventures says that, with its assistance, Microscience will add further technologies from academic and commercial sources to its portfolio over the coming months, with the aim of becoming the UK's premier microbiology company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze