Meta-analysis of probiotics in children with antibiotic diarrhea finds clear benefits

A comprehensive meta analysis, recently featured in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, suggests a possible role for probiotics in the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea. Antibiotics disturb the balance of normal microflora in the gut and this disturbance sometimes causes diarrhea, which can often be life-threatening.
The study, which appears in the August issue of the CMAJ, assessed whether probiotics, bacteria that recolonize the gut with non-pathogenic microorganisms, help prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea in children and concluded that results were "promising."
The findings were welcomed by the maker of Infacol Probiotic Drops, which are the UK's first probiotic oil food supplement specifically designed for children. Infant health food specialist Infacol, the drops help maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria in the digestive system, helping to keep the bad bacteria at bay, which may be the cause of stomach upsets and other gastric problems.
