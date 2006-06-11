Meta-analysis shows Padma effective in PAD

A meta-analysis of 19 published clinical trials on Padma Basic, a Tibetan herbal formula marketed by EcoNugenics, has concluded that the preparation is safe and effective in providing significant relief for a common vascular condition - peripheral arterial disease (PAD). This was conducted on 2,084 patients with PAD and is published in the May issue of Atherosclerosis, the International Journal for Research and Investigation and Related Diseases, the official journal of the European Atherosclerosis Society.

The scientist reviewers at the Department of Internal Medicine, Complementary Medicine, at the University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, concluded: "a total of 19 trials have reported on 2,084 patients to date, 444 of which were in six controlled clinical studies on PAD. The safety profile appears to be favorable. Available evidence shows that Padma Basic (European trade name Padma 28) provides significant relief from (PAD-related) symptoms (ie, walking distance) of a similar order of magnitude as other employed medications."

Addresses serious medical condition