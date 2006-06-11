Meta-analysis shows Padma effective in PAD

A meta-analysis of 19 published clinical trials on Padma Basic, a Tibetan herbal formula marketed by EcoNugenics, has concluded that the preparation is safe and effective in providing significant relief for a common vascular condition - peripheral arterial disease (PAD). This was conducted on 2,084 patients with PAD and is published in the May issue of Atherosclerosis, the International Journal for Research and Investigation and Related Diseases, the official journal of the European Atherosclerosis Society.
The scientist reviewers at the Department of Internal Medicine, Complementary Medicine, at the University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, concluded: "a total of 19 trials have reported on 2,084 patients to date, 444 of which were in six controlled clinical studies on PAD. The safety profile appears to be favorable. Available evidence shows that Padma Basic (European trade name Padma 28) provides significant relief from (PAD-related) symptoms (ie, walking distance) of a similar order of magnitude as other employed medications."
Addresses serious medical condition
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze