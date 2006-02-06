Metabasis/Sankyo initiate Ph IIb CS-917 trial

The USA's Metabasis Therapeutics says that Japanese drugmaker Sankyo has initiated a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the former's CS-917 for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.

CS-917, a first-in-class, orally-active, inhibitor of FBPase, an enzyme that regulates production of glucose in the liver, has shown promise as a treatment for diabetes in preclinical and early clinical studies. Sankyo is Metabasis' strategic partner and licensee for CS-917. It funds and directs the clinical development of the drug.