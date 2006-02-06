Metabasis/Sankyo initiate Ph IIb CS-917 trial

The USA's Metabasis Therapeutics says that Japanese drugmaker Sankyo has initiated a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the former's CS-917 for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes.
CS-917, a first-in-class, orally-active, inhibitor of FBPase, an enzyme that regulates production of glucose in the liver, has shown promise as a treatment for diabetes in preclinical and early clinical studies. Sankyo is Metabasis' strategic partner and licensee for CS-917. It funds and directs the clinical development of the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze