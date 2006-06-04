Metabolex receives milestone from Astellas

US drugmaker Metabolex says that Japanese pharmaceutical major Astellas has initiated a high-throughput screen on a previously-selected target and has chosen an additional validated target for screening and development through their R&D accord, triggering an undisclosed milestone payment to the firm.
The two companies' March 2002 research alliance, which was extended last year for an extra 12 months (Marketletter November 28, 2005), is focused on discovering and validating novel drug screening targets obtained via Metabolex' proprietary database of human genes associated with insulin resistance and obesity. So far, the accord has identified 10 candidate compounds, which have advanced into development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, impaired glucose tolerance and obesity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze