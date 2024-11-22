Metformin Study Results Positive

Metformin, for which Lipha has recently received approval in the USA under the trade name Glucophage (Marketletter January 9), appears to be effective in reducing hyperglycemia in obese patients with non-insulin dependent diabetes, while reducing the incidence of hypoglycemia, according to a study reported in the British Medical Journal (January 14).
Metformin did not induce a weight gain compared to sulphonylurea and insulin, which were associated with an increase of three to five kilograms over three years. The researchers conclude that although the drug was less effective in controlling fasting plasma glucose over the first six months compared to other treatments in the trial, the glycemic reduction was maintained over the three years, possibly partly due to the lack of weight gain.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze