Metformin Study Results Positive

Metformin, for which Lipha has recently received approval in the USA under the trade name Glucophage (Marketletter January 9), appears to be effective in reducing hyperglycemia in obese patients with non-insulin dependent diabetes, while reducing the incidence of hypoglycemia, according to a study reported in the British Medical Journal (January 14).

Metformin did not induce a weight gain compared to sulphonylurea and insulin, which were associated with an increase of three to five kilograms over three years. The researchers conclude that although the drug was less effective in controlling fasting plasma glucose over the first six months compared to other treatments in the trial, the glycemic reduction was maintained over the three years, possibly partly due to the lack of weight gain.