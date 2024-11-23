METHOTREXATE AND LIVER BIOPSIES

- Speaking at the annual meeting of the British Association of Dermatologists, researchers from Manchester in the UK said that there may be no need for routine liver biopsies in patients receiving long-term methotrexate. The team carried out biopsies over 10 years on 49 patients receiving low-dose, once-weekly methotrexate for severe psoriasis. Deterioration was seen in nine patients, improvement in 12 and no change in 28. The researchers say that a single abnormal liver biopsy did not necessarily indicate that the disease would progress with continued treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze