Metvix PDT trial completed in BCC

Norway's PhotoCure has completed a European Phase III study involvingmore than 100 patients in the treatment of nodular basal cell carcinoma, which compared its amino-laevulinic acid-based Metvix photodynamic therapy to conventional surgery.

After three months both forms of treatment gave high initial cure rates but Metvix PDT, which involves the application of a cream which is absorbed by cancerous cells that are then activated and subsequently destroyed by a propriety red light source (Curelight), also showed a significant improvement in the cosmetic outcome over surgery. 83% of patients treated with Metvix PDT had a "good" or "excellent" cosmetic outcome, according to dermatologists, compared to only 15% in patients who had undergone surgery.

Metvix PDT was filed for approval in Sweden and Australia last year as a treatment for pre-cancerous actinic keratoses, and a second indication for treating BCC was filed at the beginning of this year; a US trial was completed earlier this year (Marketletter March 12)