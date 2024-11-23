Mevacor Study May Extend Lipid-Lowering Therapy

Merck & Co's HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor Mevacor (lovastatin) - theoldest of the statin drugs on the market - has become the first drug in its class to be found effective in preventing coronary events in healthy men and women with normal or near-normal cholesterol levels.
The AFCAPS/TexCAPS study, presented at the 70th Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association in Orlando, Florida, on November 12, is the first large-scale statin trial to look at the benefits of this class of drugs for primary prevention in a group of patients representative of the general western population, suggesting that these results are relevant to the patients which clinicians encounter in their everyday practice.
The study enrolled 6,605 patients who were subjected to a run-in period of severe dietary restriction and exercise, and then randomized to also receive either lovastatin at a dose of 20mg per day (rising to 40mg/day if required) or placebo. The study population consisted of men and women, with strong representation from Hispanic Americans, African-Americans and the elderly.
