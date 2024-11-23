Mexican Drug Sales In First-Quarter 1996

First-quarter 1996 drug sales rose 12% over first-quarter 1995 by value and volume in the metropolitan region of Mexico, reports Antonio Pascula, president of the Union of the Valley of Mexico Pharmacy Owners; no figures have been given for national sales. Growth has continued in the second quarter, although April sales lagged, he said.
He also said that the Pharmacy Owners' new Pharm Club program, which discounts a limited list of drugs each month, is successful but needs more pharmacies to join. However, some owners say that with overheads rising they cannot offer 15% discounts, let alone the 45% levels offered by the Club. The program provides the most widely-used and vital drugs needed by patients in the metropolitan area, focusing so far on diabetes treatments, antiulcerants, antibacterials and antispasmodics, plus contraceptives, painkillers and vitamins.
The Health Ministry approves the Club's aims, but the director of supplies control, Francisco Higuera Ramirez, has stressed the overall need for effective supervision. However, he acknowledged that excessive regulation has not prevented some people from acting outside the law nor increased the authorities' ability to control this.
