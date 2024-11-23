Mexican Generics Plan Attacked

A letter signed by more than 46 heads of Mexican medical associationshas been sent to Congress and the President to protest at the government establishing a generic medicine market (Marketletters passim).
The signatories also ask for an end to the generic medicines promotion campaign being aired in the media, describing it as misleading.
Luis Zavala, president of the Mexican Council of General Physicians and Family Doctors, denounced the "arrogant, despotic attitudes" of the authorities in their determination to push generics without consulting with the medical profession.
