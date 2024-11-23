Mexican JV For Gist-Brocades

Gist-Brocades of the Netherlands and a Mexican company, Grupo Industrial Benavides, are to form a joint venture in the field of beta lactam antibiotics.

The resulting company will be known as Fersinsa Gist-Brocades and will comprise the Mexican company's subsidiary Fersinsa (Fermentaciones y Sintesis). Gist-Brocades says that Fersinsa is the main producer of penicillin and penicillin-derived products in Latin America.

Completion of the deal is expected later this year and FGB's capacity for conversion of penicillin into semisynthetic penicillins will be expanded. The marketing and sales activities of FGB will focus on Mexico and the rest of Latin America.