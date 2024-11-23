MGI Pharma Acquires Rights To ILEX Oncology Products

- MGI Pharma has acquired the worldwide rights to two late-stage development products from ILEX Oncology of the USA. The products in question are DHAC (dihydro-5-azacytidine) and oxypurinol. DHAC has the potential to treat several different tumor types, eg prostate cancer, as well genetic blood diseases including myelodysplastic syndrome and thalassemia major, says the company. A Phase II study with the drug will begin in 1997 to treat MDS, a bone marrow disease. Oxypurinol is a second-line ther-apy for gout. MGI intends to submit a New Drug Application for oxypurinol with the US authorities in 1997.