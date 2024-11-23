MGI Pharma's Salagen For Sjogren's Syndrome

- Results of a clinical trial presented at the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting using MGI Pharma's Salagen (pilocarpine hydrochloride) tablets, for the treatment of dry mouth and eyes in patients with Sjogren's syndrome, demonstrate that saliva production was increased and oral comfort was heightened in patients over a 12-month period. If data from an extended trial is also positive, then the company will file for marketing clearance of the new indication with the US Food and Drug Administration.