Michael Moore's Sicko movie swatted by PhRMA

Sicko, the title of the latest product of multi-millionaire activist film-maker Michael Moore, who's last movie took over $100.0 million at the box office, has led to drug industry executives "freaking out and pulling their hair out," according to Ken Johnson, vice president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
Mr Johnson also told MSNBC's on-line news channel that "Michael Moore is a political activist with a track record for sensationalism. He has no intention of being fair and balanced."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze