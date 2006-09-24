Michael Moore's Sicko movie swatted by PhRMA

Sicko, the title of the latest product of multi-millionaire activist film-maker Michael Moore, who's last movie took over $100.0 million at the box office, has led to drug industry executives "freaking out and pulling their hair out," according to Ken Johnson, vice president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

Mr Johnson also told MSNBC's on-line news channel that "Michael Moore is a political activist with a track record for sensationalism. He has no intention of being fair and balanced."