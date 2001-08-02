Micrologix completes enrollment in acne trial

Micrologix Biotech has completed enrollment of 75 patients in a Phase IIclinical trial of MBI 594AN as a treatment for acne. The drug has demonstrated antimicrobial activity against Propionibacterium acnes in previous Phase I trials, and results from the latter are expected before the end of November this year.

During the trial, patients will be treated for six weeks with either placebo or one of two dose levels of MBI 594AN. The anti-acne activity of the drug, as well as safety and tolerability, will be gauged by acne lesion counts and physician assessment of each patient.