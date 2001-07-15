Micrologix stops trials of MBI 853NL

Micrologix has decided not to proceed to a Phase II clinical trial ofMBI 853NL as a prevention for hospital-acquired Staphylococcus aureus infections, following analysis of disappointing Phase Ib data. According to the firm's chief executive, William Forna, trial results showed that although the drug was safe and well-tolerated when administered intranasally, given "the level of reduction of S aureus seen and our experience in screening subjects for this trial, we believe that the future clinical development program for MBI 853NL would involve greater risk, time and costs than we can justify."
However, on the positive side, Micrologix has also announced promising preclinical data which demonstrate that the firm's peptides have significant anti-inflammatory properties in animal models of hypersensitivity. The peptides showed a marked reduction in the inflammatory response, similar to that seen with the potent anti-inflammatory hydrocortisone. This outcome supports the results seen when treating acne with MBI 594AN, which is currently in a Phase II clinical trial. Previous data for this drug demonstrated that it had activity against antibiotic-resistant strains of Propionibacterium acne, the most important bacterium associated with the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze