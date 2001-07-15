Micrologix stops trials of MBI 853NL

Micrologix has decided not to proceed to a Phase II clinical trial ofMBI 853NL as a prevention for hospital-acquired Staphylococcus aureus infections, following analysis of disappointing Phase Ib data. According to the firm's chief executive, William Forna, trial results showed that although the drug was safe and well-tolerated when administered intranasally, given "the level of reduction of S aureus seen and our experience in screening subjects for this trial, we believe that the future clinical development program for MBI 853NL would involve greater risk, time and costs than we can justify."

However, on the positive side, Micrologix has also announced promising preclinical data which demonstrate that the firm's peptides have significant anti-inflammatory properties in animal models of hypersensitivity. The peptides showed a marked reduction in the inflammatory response, similar to that seen with the potent anti-inflammatory hydrocortisone. This outcome supports the results seen when treating acne with MBI 594AN, which is currently in a Phase II clinical trial. Previous data for this drug demonstrated that it had activity against antibiotic-resistant strains of Propionibacterium acne, the most important bacterium associated with the disease.