MicuRx completes $10M financing

California, USA-based MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held company, has announced the completion of its series A financing with a $10.0 million investment from Morningside Group.

MicuRx points out that it discovers and develops advanced anti-infective drugs with improved pharmacological profiles by making proprietary modifications to clinically validated antibiotic classes. The company was founded by Zhengyu Yuan and Mike Gordeev, former senior vice president of research and VP of chemistry, respectively, at Vicuron Pharmaceuticals.

"By developing superior next-generation antimicrobial drugs, MicuRx has the potential to improve the current antimicrobial drug therapy, including the increasing global problem of antibiotic resistance," commented George Ka Ki Chang of Morningside. "The extensive antibiotic R&D experience of the management team and an exceptional drug discovery portfolio, position MicuRx for success in the years to come," added Rachel Gong also of Morningside. Both are members of the MicuRx board of directors.