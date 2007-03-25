MilleGen and LFB SA enter MAb R&D accord

MilleGen, a biopharmaceutical company focused on directed molecular evolution, and fellow France-based LFB SA, a leading drug supplier to French hospitals, have entered into a strategic collaboration. Under the terms of the deal, the two companies will design a new generation of recombinant monoclonal antibodies, which are therapeutically and economically more effective. In order to achieve this, the companies will work to improve the MAbs' pharmacokinetic and effector functions, which play a key role in their therapeutic capacity. The project will also include an academic laboratory - Inserm U858, based in Toulouse, France - which will be involved in the molecular and cellular engineering of the MAbs.
