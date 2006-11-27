Millennium closes sale of $250M notes

USA-based Millennium Pharmaceuticals has closed the sale of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% convertible senior notes due November 15, 2011. This reflects the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase $25.0 million aggregate principal amount to cover over-allotments, the firm noted.
The notes are convertible based on an initial conversion rate of 64.6465 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of around $15.47 per share of common stock. The notes bear interest at a rate of 2.25% per year.
Millennium says it expects to use the net proceeds primarily for potential license arrangements and acquisitions, and any balance for general corporate purposes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze