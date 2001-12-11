Friday 22 November 2024

Millennium says molecular therapy for multiple myeloma halts disease

11 December 2001

Millennium Pharmaceuticals' LDP-341, a candidate drug for multiplemyeloma that is also the firm's most-advanced pipeline project, has shown promising activity in a Phase II study reported at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Orlando, Florida. The results showed that LDP-341 (formerly known as PS-341) halted the progression of multiple myeloma in almost all study participants, while it also reduced a marker for the disease, known as paraprotein or M protein, in a significant number of patients.

The positive results for LDP-341 follow a period of significant new events at Millennium, including the announcement earlier this month that it had started trials of an obesity drug in collaboration with partner Abbott Laboratories (Marketletter December 10) and, more notably, a $2 billion stock acquisition of COR Therapeutics (see page 3). If it wins through to the market, LDP-341 could represent the first new treatment for multiple myeloma in the last 30 years.

Millennium's share price, riding high in the wake of the COR acquisition announcement, dipped 1% on the day of the LDP-341 news (December 10) to $28.85, but rebounded the following day with a 3% rise to $29.10 in early trading, helped by an upgrade from hold to buy from Ladenburg Thalman, which has a $34 price target on the stock. Deutsche Banc Alex Brown is also positive on the prospects for LDP-341, which it believes could achieve sales of $150 million in 2004 and $300 million in 2005. LDP-341 recently entered multiple Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and a variety of solid tumors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze