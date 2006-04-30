Friday 22 November 2024

Millipore acquires fellow US firm Serologicals in a $1.4B deal

30 April 2006

Bioprocess and bioscience products and services firm Millipore has entered into an agreement to acquire fellow USA-based Serologicals, in an all cash transaction, including the assumption of projected debt, estimated at around $1.4 billion. The deal, which is subject to Serologicals' shareholders approval and customary regulatory clearance, is expected to close on or about June 30.

Millipore says the deal will transform it into a company with combined annual revenues of some $1.4 billion and, assuming stable foreign exchange rates, 2007 combined revenues will grow 9%-11% over 2006 pro forma figures.

Assuming the transaction closes as planned, Millipore expects the acquisition to increase its 2006 non-Generally-Accepted Accounting Principle earnings per share between $0.10-$0.15, which will result in 2006 non-GAAP earnings of $3.00-$3.10 per share. It anticipates that its 2007 non-GAAP EPS for the combined company will be in a range of $3.60-$3.75. It expects cost savings and synergies of $90.0-$10.0 million in 2007, and $15.0-$17.0 million in 2008.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze