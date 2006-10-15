Millipore debuts GPCRProfiler

Massachusetts, USA-headquartered Millipore Corp has announced the availability of GPCRProfiler screening, an innovative service for selectivity screening, characterization of lead compounds and screening of focused glycoprotein-coupled receptor libraries. GPCRProfiler screening more accurately characterizes lead compounds than traditional binding methods by providing comprehensive functional data that enables pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate their lead optimization efforts, according to the firm.
The GPCRProfiler package includes: selectivity screening for off-target effects; IC50 dose response analysis; and screening of focused libraries against single or multiple targets. The GPCRProfiler service is the first complete functional cell-based assay platform, comments Millipore.
