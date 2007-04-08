Millipore providing labeled secondary antibodies

Massachusetts, USA-based Millipore Corp has announced the availability of high-quality, labeled secondary antibodies used in single- and double-labeling experiments, fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), enzyme-linked immunoadsorbent assay (ELISA), detection assays and Western blotting applications. This series of antibodies is available either unconjugated or conjugated to an enzyme, biotin or fluorophore. All of Millipore's labeled secondary antibodies are manufactured to exacting standards to provide high quality performance.

Millipore says that enzyme-labeled secondary antibodies, including the hyper-HRP labeled antibody, offer unparalleled sensitivity and permeance in immunohistochemistry applications. The enzyme conjugated antibodies, depending on application, may produce either a protein luminescence or color the proteins to be visible on the membrane.

Biotin conjugation provides high levels of signal amplification with minimal cost. Combining biotinylated secondaries with a matching line of conjugated streptavidin partners, signals can be multiplied quickly, enhancing their sensitivity in all applications.