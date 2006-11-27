Friday 22 November 2024

Millipore releases ReNcell product line

27 November 2006

Massachusetts, USA-based Millipore has announced the launch of the ReNcell product line which, it says, is the only human, immortalized neural somatic stem cell line on the market at present. The ReNcell products are a convenient solution for scientists needing reproducible results with neurons easily derived from human cells. These progenitor cells are particularly useful in drug discovery applications, where the development of these pathways can be monitored during screening, the company claims.

The ReNcell product line consists of two cell lines of immortalized human neural progenitor cells and media for the maintenance, expansion and freezing of the cells. These cell lines and media are available either individually or as a kit. This product line is a result of a distribution agreement announced earlier this year between Millipore and the UK's ReNeuron.

"We have been encouraged by the level of enquiries from potential customers for the ReNcell lines leading up to market launch," said Michael Hunt, chief executive of ReNeuron.

