Minocycline Reduces Swelling In Arthritis

Results of a multicenter study have shown that the antibiotic minocycline can reduce joint pain and swelling in rheumatoid arthritis patients with mild to moderate disease, according to a report in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The researchers said that at the end of the 48-week trial, 54% of those taking minocycline and 39% of those taking placebo had at least a 50% improvement in the number of swollen joints. In terms of joint tenderness, 56% of the treated group and 41% of the placebo group had at least a 50% improvement.

The researchers comment that besides the usual placebo effect often found in trials of rheumatoid arthritis therapies, it was felt that other factors also contributed to the unexpectedly large improvement in the placebo group. Study participants were encouraged to take stable doses of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. While improvement began by week 12 of the study in both groups, improvement in joint swelling and tenderness continued through to the end of the trial for those taking minocycline but reached a plateau at week 24 for the patients on placebo.