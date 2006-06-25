MIP launches environmental beta blocker SPE

Swedish drugmaker MIP Technologies AB says that it has launched MIP4SPE beta blocker, a class-selective solid-phase extraction sorbent, for the analytical separations market. The product is designed to identify beta blocker contamination of the environment, which has become more pf a problem due to their increased use.
The firm added that MIP4SPE had been used to test natural water by Spain's Department of Environmental Chemistry (IIQAB-CSIC), which reported that it offers good efficiency and selectivity.
