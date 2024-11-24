A Flagship Pioneering spin-out biotech company developing the first open end-to-end platform to enable the co-creation of fully optimized genetic medicines.

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021, Mirai's machine intelligence-based, open platform uses proprietary data algorithms and machine intelligence to unlock delivery to any tissue and cell type, optimize cargo design, and facilitate manufacturing, accelerating genetic medicines toward successful clinical translation for the company's partners.

Mirai plans to further advance its platform with Flagship's initial commitment of $50 million, aiming to enhance and accelerate genetic medicine development across a wide range of therapeutic areas and modalities.