Mitsui sets up cancer JV in Singapore

Japan's Mitsui has established a 50:50 joint venture in Singapore withthe country's National Cancer Center, called Agenica Research. Mitsui is putting S$3.8 million ($2.1 million) into the JV over two years, and the funding will be used to develop a molecular gene expression database for breast cancer. Agenica will also be involved in research projects involving diseases "that are of interest and relevance to Asian populations."
NCC will conduct the necessary research, while Mitsui will market the completed database to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The latter will also assist Agenica in inviting "mainly Japanese pharmaceutical and bio-device manufacturers" to its laboratories for training and joint research purposes.
