Mixed Growth In Latin American Pharma Markets

While the largest single market in the Latin America region, Brazil, experienced growth of 24% in the 12 months to July 1996 compared with the like, year-earlier period, the next biggest markets, Argentina (down 2%) and Mexico (10% lower) did not. These figures, and the table below, are taken from the monthly and quarterly pharmaceutical audits conducted by IMS International.
All sales are shown in million of dollars at prevailing exchange rates and at price to pharmacy level. Growth figures are calculated on the basis of dollar values on a moving annual total (MAT) basis. Central America includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.
Country 1996 1995 US $ MAT MAT Growth ------------------------------------------ Brazil 6,868 5,530 +24 Argentina 3,601 3,673 -2 Mexico 2,541 2,810 -10 Colombia 1,079 1,082 +/- Puerto Rico 568 510 +11 Venezuela 548 529 +4 Central America 484 466 +4 Peru 447 400 +12 Chile 424 367 +16 Uruguay 257 247 +4 Ecuador 224 221 +1 Dominican Rep 165 181 -9 Paraguay 110 107 +3 Bolivia 33 35 -6 ------------------------------------------ Source: IMS International
