MNCs Lose Generics Battle In Mexico

Multinational drug companies operating in Mexico have been refused theirrequest for a stay of Article 225 of the new General Health Law, which states that drug packaging must give prominence to the product's generic name, and that doctors must include this in their prescriptions.
The companies had contended that this requirement would be "confusing," but the Seventh District Court in Administrative Matters has ruled that it would not create any serious problems for the "legitimate interests" of foreign firms.
