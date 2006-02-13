Mochida to file two Japanese NDAs

Mochida Pharmaceutical, a Japan-based mid-sized drugmaker, says it will file New Drug Applications with domestic regulators for Imiquimod, a topical immunomodulator for the treatment of genital warts in-licensed from USA-based 3M, and Dienogest, a drug for endometriosis acquired from Germany's Jenapharm.
Speaking at a recent press meeting, the firm's president, Naoyuki Mochida, said that it is engaged in licensing activities for more compounds including a humanized GPVI antibody in development for coronary artery disease, as well as a Factor Xa inhibitor for thrombosis.
Mr Mochida added that the firm will launch a world-first reagent for the detection of the pregnancy urine marker, human chorionic gonadotrphin, that will be able to detect abnormalities like ectopic pregnancy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze