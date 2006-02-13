Mochida to file two Japanese NDAs

Mochida Pharmaceutical, a Japan-based mid-sized drugmaker, says it will file New Drug Applications with domestic regulators for Imiquimod, a topical immunomodulator for the treatment of genital warts in-licensed from USA-based 3M, and Dienogest, a drug for endometriosis acquired from Germany's Jenapharm.

Speaking at a recent press meeting, the firm's president, Naoyuki Mochida, said that it is engaged in licensing activities for more compounds including a humanized GPVI antibody in development for coronary artery disease, as well as a Factor Xa inhibitor for thrombosis.

Mr Mochida added that the firm will launch a world-first reagent for the detection of the pregnancy urine marker, human chorionic gonadotrphin, that will be able to detect abnormalities like ectopic pregnancy.