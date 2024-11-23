Modest Turnover Growth For Roussel Uclaf In 1996

French drugmaker Roussel Uclaf (part of Germany's Hoechst group)reported sales of 17.09 billion French francs ($3.05 billion) for 1996, a rise of 2.8% on a comparable basis with 1995 and up 3.8% on a non-comparable structure. Net income, however, saw a significant improvement, up 89.9% to 1.93 billion francs ($344.9 million). Net income on a comparable basis (excluding non-recurring items) rose 10.6% to 1.61 billion francs.

Health care turnover increased 6.8% to 13.48 billion francs, or was up 2.4% on a comparable basis. Fine chemicals declined by 5.4% to 1.87 billion francs due to problems encountered in the fourth quarter in the USA by its Italian subsidiary Biochimica Opos. Animal health product sales were 521 million francs. This business was transferred to Hoechst Roussel Vet GmbH on July 1, 1996.

The company notes that 1996 group sales growth comparisons were affected by: the creation of Hoechst Marion Roussel joint ventures including the businesses acquired from Dow in Latin America; consolidation of Marion's pharmaceuticals sales in France and of Roussel Morishita in Japan; the divestment of Soekami Lefrancq, Sapb Hoechst Behring and Lutsia; and the deconsolidation of Hoechst-Roussel Canada Inc.