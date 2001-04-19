Modex completes for EpiDex Phase II trial

Modex Therapeutics has completed the final enrollment of 80 patientsin a Phase II trial for its EpiDex skin replacement product. The comparative study between the engineered autologous skin and surgical autograft, the gold standard treatment for recalcitrant chronic skin ulcers, is designed to establish the efficacy of EpiDex as an alternative treatment to the expensive and painful split thickness mesh grafting currently in use. It is the first time that an artificially- produced human skin equivalent taken from the patient is being compared in this way.