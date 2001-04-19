Modex completes for EpiDex Phase II trial

Modex Therapeutics has completed the final enrollment of 80 patientsin a Phase II trial for its EpiDex skin replacement product. The comparative study between the engineered autologous skin and surgical autograft, the gold standard treatment for recalcitrant chronic skin ulcers, is designed to establish the efficacy of EpiDex as an alternative treatment to the expensive and painful split thickness mesh grafting currently in use. It is the first time that an artificially- produced human skin equivalent taken from the patient is being compared in this way.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze