Modex enters second collaboration with Serono

Swiss companies Modex Therapeutics and Serono have signed a secondagreement for the engineering of a cell line for the production of a protein of commercial interest. The development will be based on a Modex proprietary system which may result in high protein expression levels.

This two-year program will be entirely funded by Serono, with Modex earning milestone fees of up to 1 million Swiss francs ($584,900) and a percentage of future income derived from the sales of products based on the expressed protein.